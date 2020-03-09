Governor Marks Students at Work Week

RALEIGH -- Governor Roy Cooper proclaimed March Students@Work Month, celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the community-based program that connects middle school students to local businesses. The program helps students by providing windows to career opportunities they may not have otherwise considered. “Middle school is the time students should begin learning about all the jobs that will be available to them and what kind of education and training they need to get them, said Governor Cooper. North Carolina’s economic future depends upon an educated and qualified workforce.” The North Carolina Business Committee for Education (NCBCE), housed in the governor’s office, works with the Department of Public Instruction to connect businesses with interested students. The program has reached over 250,000 students in its existence. The 10-year-old program has been able to reach 47,819 students in 38 counties among 327 business partners last year. “North Carolina is fortunate that our business community for years has recognized the need to start shaping our future workforce at an early age,” said Caroline Sullivan, NCBCE Executive Director. “We have been at the forefront of work-based learning because our state’s businesses recognize the importance of linking classroom experience to real-world jobs.” NCBCE is a business-led, education non-profit (501-c3) that operates out of the Office of the Governor. Since 1983, NCBCE has provided a critical link between North Carolina business leaders and the state's education decision-makers, helping to create connections between the education curriculum and the overall work readiness of people across the state. This month, the Governor’s Office will be hosting students from Moore Square and Alston Ridge Middle Schools to learn about careers in public service. The NC Department of Environmental Quality will also host Students@Work. Tweet Next >